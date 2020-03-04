Boys basketball season continues; Devilettes finish in third at State

By Tony Hooker

Girls Basketball

Top ‘Toppers

Aliya Holloman poured in twenty-seven points and Kyleigh Block added nineteen as VGH opened regional play with a 57-49 win over defending Class 1A state champion Danville Schlarman. Jordyn Ray dished out seven assists to cue the offense, and Madie Burwell and Samantha Campbell each collected five rebounds to lead the team.

Fall to Spartans

Shooting as cold as the snows blowing outside the gym doomed the Devils to a 50-34 defeat at the hands of the St. Joseph Ogden Spartans in the Regional championship game on February 13. Kyleigh Block did her best to keep it close, with fourteen points and four steals, and Holloman ended her stellar career with nine points and three steals.

Boys’ Basketball

Cage Lions

Jake Eversole stuffed the stat sheet, scoring sixteen points and grabbing fourteen rebounds, to lead VGH to a 46-33 win over Decatur LSA on February 11. Eversole added five assists and three steals. Blake Smith chipped in ten points and dished out five assists of his own, and Carson Howard added nine points and five rebounds. Logan Nohren helped out on the glass by collecting eight boards.

Joust Knights

Jake Eversole drained a pair of three-pointers on his way to a twenty-three-point night as the Hawks defeated Blue Ridge 55-38 on February 14. Logan Nohren chipped in nineteen points and grabbed twelve rebounds to help the cause. Blake Smith had four steals and four assists, and Ierik Sorenson pilfered four steals to lead the team defensively.

Dance

The Devilettes earned third place at the 2020 IDTA state final competition. The junior Devilettes finished second in the final competition of the season. Coach Katina Clodfelder was inducted into the IDTA hall of fame, where she joins her fellow coach Alyssa Hudson.

Scholastic Bowl

For the third consecutive year, the Villa Grove Scholastic Bowl captured the title of the Masonic sectional competition, advancing to the state finals.