Villa Grove sports wrap: Basketball, dance and bowling results

By Tony Hooker

Girls’ Basketball

The VGH Blue Devils Girls basketball team bounced back from their conference tournament championship loss, winning three contests on the week

Cage Lions

Kyleigh Block had nineteen points and Aliya Holloman and Sammie Campbell each added eleven as the Blue Devils defeated Decatur LSA 70-21 on January 27. Jordyn Ray chipped in with eight points and six steals for VGH. Campbell led the defense, pilfering eight steals. Haley Stutz came off the bench to lead Villa Grove Heritage on the glass, hauling in six rebounds (five offensive), and Kaylee Arbuckle added eight points.

Herd Buffaloes

Aliya Holloman tallied twenty-six points and Kyleigh Block added twenty-four as the Blue Devils annihilated Georgetown Ridgefarm 77-9 on January 28. Sammie Campbell chipped in fourteen points, six rebounds and seven assists to help the cause. Jordyn Ray added seven assists and four steals and Madie Burwell added six rebounds.

Unseat Riders

VGH placed four players in double figures as they defeated Arcola 61-46 on January 30. Kyleigh Block led the way, tallying twenty-two points, Sammie Campbell added fourteen, Jordyn Ray chipped in eleven and Madie Burwell helped out with ten. Burwell had a monstrous night on the boards, hauling in seventeen rebounds. Block, Ray and Campbell each dished out five assists to cue the efficient VGH offense, and Campbell capped a well-rounded effort by snatching four steals and blocking two shots.

Scuttle Pirates

Aliya Holloman poured in twenty-nine points and Kyleigh Block had fifteen as VGH defeated Cumberland

63-33 on February 3. Samantha Campbell continued her stat sheet stuffing ways, adding eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals. Holloman and Block led the way on the boards, hauling in eight rebounds each.

Conquer Tribe

Aliya Holloman had twenty-six points, Kyleigh Block added eleven, and Vanessa Wright chipped in ten as VGH defeated Judah Christian 65-20 on February 4. Jordyn Ray cued the Devils offense, passing out six assists, while Samantha Campbell controlled the glass, hauling in ten rebounds. Block had four steals to lead the way defensively.

Shoot down Bombers

Aliya Holloman, playing her final regular season home game, went off for thirty-three points, and fellow senior Jordyn Ray had nine points, five assists and two steals as the Blue Devils raced out to a 37-0 first quarter advantage before cruising to an 80-34 win on February 6. Kyleigh Block added sixteen points and Samantha Campbell helped out with ten as VGH improved to 24-5 on the season.

Boys’ Basketball

Sink Pirates

Jake Eversole tallied twenty-one points, Carson Howard added fifteen, and Logan Nohren tallied ten as VGH gained measure of revenge by erasing a three-point deficit and defeated Cumberland 55-53 on February 4.

Jousted by Knights

Despite placing four players in double figures, the Hawks fell to ALAH 71-62 on February 8. Jake Eversole led the way with twenty-two points. Logan Nohren added fourteen, Carson Howard tallied twelve and Blake Smith chipped in eleven.

Dance

In their final competition before IDTA state, the Devilettes finished second in class 1A hip-hop at the Tuscola Regional competition.

The junior Devilettes won their fourth regional competition of the season and will also be heading to the state meet in Springfield on February 15.

Bowling

Addy Fisher became the first VG athlete to compete in the IHSA state Bowling series, securing a top 15 finish at the Decatur Eisenhower Regional on February 8.