Russell W. Powell

Russell Wayne Powell, 69 of Rantoul, formerly from Tolono, died at his home, Monday, January 27, 2020. A service honoring Wayne will be held at a later date. Mr. Powell was born May 1, 1950 at Glasgow, Kentucky, a son to Hurbert and Neva Spencer Powell.

He is survived by five children; Jennifer Powell (James Mulvaney) of Tuscola, Charles (Jana) Powell of Sullivan, Heather (Jason) Storm of Shelbyville, and twin sons, Benjamin and Elijah in Florida.

Wayne married Mary Teresa Woodard in 1978. She preceded him in death February 8, 2015. Wayne was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald, Douglas, and Thomas as well as a sister, Patricia Ann Davis.

Mr. Powell was a 1969 graduate of Atwood High School. He was a professional painter, working with construction companies in central Illinois; he had various jobs over the years and especially enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He will be missed by those who loved him.