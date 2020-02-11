Jordan Evan Turney, 21, of Vancleave, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in Vancleave.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Jordan was born May 25, 1998, in Springfield; the son of Edward John and Melinda Mae (Elder) Turney. He enjoyed country music, Star Wars, Harry Potter and scary movies with his brothers and Gus. He also enjoyed crawfish boils with his Southern Family and Condoing with his grandparents Tim and Cathy. Jordan loved spending time with his friends at the Dream Program, where he and others with special needs were able to be themselves and have lots of fun together.

He is survived by his mother, Melinda (Gus Hunter) of Vancleave, MS; great-grandparents, Don and Janet Young of Sullivan; grandparents, Cathy and Tim Floyd of Sullivan, and Jim and Cindy Turney; brothers, Gus Hunter, Jr., Daniel Hunter, and Tyler Hunter all of Pascagoula, MS; sister, Adrianna Marie Stull of Sullivan; special friend, Shelby Lee; uncles, Andy (Shannon) Elder and their son Gavin of Decatur, Danny Turney of Bremerton, WA, and John Stull of Shelbyville; aunts, Candy Crawford of Vandalia and Kim Elder of Ramsey. He is also survived by many cousins.

Jordan was preceded in death by his father, Edward and great-great Granny Ruth.

