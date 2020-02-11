Anderson Maxwell Farlow, 27, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 6:04 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.

Celebration of Life Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 to 7p.m. at the Hilligoss-Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Anderson was born on August 3, 1992 in Urbana, IL, the son of Gerrod K. and Sharon K. Jones Farlow. Survivors include his parents and his brother Kane, as well as grandparents Arthur and Rebecca Farlow, and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.

Anderson was an avid Warrior fan, and rarely missed a football game. He was well known for his happy personality and for the biggest smile in Tuscola. He was a voracious reader, with a huge library of braille books, and loved to convince people to read him recipes from his large collection of cookbooks. He was a blessing to all who met him, and will be greatly missed.

Memorials in his name can be made to the Tuscola Public Library.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.