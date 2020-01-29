Villa Grove basketball sports wrap

Girls Basketball

Defeat Illineks

VGH got eighteen points from Aliya Holloman and fourteen each from Samantha Campbell and Kyleigh Block as they defeated Uni High 52-25 on January 7. Jordyn Ray had six assists to cue the Devils offensively, while Campbell pilfered seven steals. Madie Burwell was a monster on the glass, hauling in eleven rebounds.

Bust Broncos

Holloman tallied twenty-nine points, Campbell added fifteen, and Burwell netted thirteen as the Blue Devils defeated CGB 67-41 on January 13. Jordyn Ray and Kyleigh Block each passed out seven assists in the win, and Ray added three blocks. Holloman pilfered four steals to lead the way defensively.

Cage Cardinals

Holloman netted twenty-one points, Block added thirteen and Campbell and Vanessa Wright each tallied ten as VGH defeated Chrisman 80-20 on January 14. Block had seven rebounds and Burwell and Maci Clodfelder each corralled six to lead Villa Grove Heritage on the glass, and Ray dished out a game-high five assists in the win.

Fall to Titans

In a game with regular season championship implications, the Blue Devils came up just short, falling 67-61 to Tri-County on January 16. Aliya Holloman dominated for VGH, netting thirty points, while running mate Kyleigh Block added fourteen. Jordyn Ray was at her unselfish best, handing out ten assists in a game which saw the Blue Devils get outscored by twelve points at the free throw line.

Boys Basketball

Remember Titans

Blake Smith led all scorers, netting twenty-one points, as the Hawks defeated Tri-County 64-47 on January 14. Carson Howard continued his strong mid-season surge, adding sixteen points, and Logan Nohren joined his teammates in double figures, with a ten-point night.

Swarmed by Tribe

The Hawks could manage only four second quarter points, falling behind 33-17 at the half, and were defeated by Judah Christian 62-55 on Saturday, January 18. Logan Nohren led the way, tallying eighteen points for the Hawks, while Jake Eversole, returning to action after an injury absence, netted twelve. Sam Reno joined his teammates in double figures, chipping in ten.

Dance

Both the Devilettes and junior Devilettes took first place in IDTA hip hop at the Clinton Competition on January 18. Junior Devilette Chloe Reardon was awarded a Rising Star of the Competition award.