Tonya Kay Hogue Shearon, 56, of Bement, IL, formerly of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Piatt County.

Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

The visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Tonya was born on March 20, 1963 in Clinton, IN, the daughter of Ronald and Irma L. Pine Bailey. She married Gary W. Shearon on May 2, 1997 in Charleston, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are her siblings: Yvonna (Kenny) Stevens of Atwood, Kenny (Sunhui) Hogue of Tuscola, Norma (Gerry) Stahler of Bement, Bill (Toni) Bailey of Milton, FL, twelve nieces and nephews, her fur babies: Luna, Mortimer, Buttercup and Mac.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Jeff Bailey and nephew: Michael Bailey.

Memorials are suggested to CATsNAP, PO Box 456, Savoy, IL 61874 or any local animal shelter.

Tonya was a free spirited, empathic, spontaneous, upbeat and positive individual. Everyone who knew her loved her and she helped to brighten everyone’s lives. She enjoyed photography, landscaping, gardening and caring for her many animal friends.

Tonya loved music and sang in several local bands.

