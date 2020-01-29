Karen J. Little, 77, of Tuscola, IL, passed away peacefully at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her residence.

Services celebrating her life were held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday.

Karen was born on October 24, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of William A. and Roberta V. Sodaro. She married James A. Little on November 11, 1961 in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2015.

Survivors include her children: Jeffrey (Comanche) Little of Bloomington, IL and their children: Jeremy, Casadie and Christina (Brock), Tony Little and his children: Ben, Ian (Nina), Ingrid and Isabella of Cleveland, OH, Jon (Toni) Little and their children: Chase, Chance, Dalani and Dakota of Tuscola, IL and Jillaine (Ramzy) Nasrallah and their children: Madeline, Juliette and Amelie of Flemington, NJ and three great-grandchildren. Her brothers and sisters: Jan (Fred) Wheeler, Bob (Terri) Sodaro, Teri (Thom) McCumber, Rick (Teresa) Sodaro, Libbi (Melton) Wolters, Mike (Debbie) Sodaro, and Mary (Randall) Robberts.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kaye loved to travel and was blessed to have many adventures with her husband, Jim. She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of her dog, Abbe, who brought her so much joy. Kaye was a talented seamstress. She made clothes and crocheted blankets for her family, her favorite sewing memory was creating her daughter’s wedding dress.

Kaye loved to be surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. It was clear to anyone who knew Kaye, that family was her number one priority.

Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.

