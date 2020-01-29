Back in the Day 1-22-20

10 years ago

January 27, 2010

Army General Stewart Reeve presented medals to Tuscola resident Clarence Connor, age 90, for his service during WWII in the Battle of Guadalcanal. Medals that Connor qualified for but did not receive until January 25 were the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Aisa-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button, Marksman Badge with rifle bar, and the Combat Infantryman Badge- which is considered by many as the highest honor an Army infantryman can earn.

The TCHS Scholastic Bowl team won the conference tournament and improved to 18-0 on Saturday in St. Teresa. Those included on the team were Darren Timlin, Mackenzie Quinn, Caleb Wakefield, Chris Adams, Tim Smith, Katie Haake, Mike Adams, Thomas VanDeventer, Eric Kennedy, Rachael Sapp, Claudia Christy, and assistant coach Michelle Jacob.

Annie Rivas from the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Center proudly showed off a red-tailed Hawk to Cub Scout troop 80. The hawk is unable to fly and is a resident at the clinic. Rivas was a guest speaker at a January 24 scout meeting.

20 years ago

January 25, 2000

The Tuscola Mainstreet committee was considering a renovation project, their proposed target the building at 124 W Main Street, most recently know as Bronze Bottoms.

The new school issue was the primary topic of conversation at school board meetings, as information about costs related to building new versus renovating North Ward Grade School continued to be forthcoming.

Movies showing at the Twin Cinemas in Villa Grove were “Bicentennial Man” with Robin Williams, and “Stuart Little” while “The Green Mile” was held over an extra week.

A last second shot by Cerro Gordo gave the Lady Broncos the LOVC tournament championship with a 55-53 victory over Lady Warriors. The heartbreaking loss also ended a twelve-game winning streak for Tuscola that started on Nov 29.

30 years ago

January 23, 1990

John Monts withdrew a TIF application to put in a restaurant at the corner of Main and Sale streets in Tuscola, in the former Tuscola National Bank building, saying he could not work out an agreement with the building’s owner.

A well being dug on city property by John Kennedy of Douglas Water Company was, in the first week of operations, pumping out 250 gallons of water per minute. The well would be on of several used to provide water to Tuscola and Arcola residents who were customers of DWC.

Assistant cashier Helen Lee was lauded recently by Tuscola National Bank president Bill McCarty for her 25 years of service to the facility.

The Tuscola Warriors eliminated the Bement Bulldogs 69-52 in the first round of the LOVC tournament, but were beaten two nights later by Arcola in a 91-72 contest. The Warriors eventually claimed third place in the conference by Atwood, 70-68

40 years ago

January 22, 1980

The Tuscola Chamber of Commerce held its regular quarterly meeting at Fritz’ Food & Beverage Emporium, with dinner served to 106 people in attendance.

Mr. and Mrs. Norman York of Tuscola were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Norman York and the former Jessie Kenney of Arthur were married in the First Methodist Church of Decatur on December 27, 1929.

Friends and businessmen dropped by Century Motors on January 14 at the corner of Parke and South Washington to congratulate Ralph “Red” Proffitt on his 25 years of service.

50 years ago

January 29, 1970

Approximately 200 farm families and others interested in soil and water conservation braved blinding snow to attend the annual Douglas County Soil and Water Conservation district meeting. Selected as Outstanding Cooperator was farmer Martin Prosser and his sons Jim and Glenn, who head a farming operation near Hugo. Wayne Meyer, chairman of the DCSW district, was presented the County Conservation Award.

Two changes were under way on West Sale Street, as Carl Cain was expanding his Sears agency building, and P.L. Cooper had purchased Rosie Cler’s building and was in the process of cleaning and repairing that building.

The Tuscola Cargill facility was now in full operation, according to employee Carlton Anderson. The Tuscola site now had a staff of six and was shipping grain in train cars at a rate of 115 cars per week.