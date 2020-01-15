Wilbur G. Strack, 82, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana, IL

Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Wilbur was born on January 7, 1937 in Tuscola, the son of Harold “Bud” and Ruthinda C. Wells Strack. He married Joyce A. Kroll on July 15, 1966 in Arthur, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter: Linda Irene Wilson of Paris, stepdaughters: Cathy (David) Klotz of Millstone, NJ, Marcia Chandler of Colville, WA, stepson: Brian Thompson of Savoy, son: Jeffrey Alan Strack of Tuscola, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.

Wilbur retired from Ameren CILCO in 1992, where he worked as a utility worker and meter reader for 37 years. He continued working after his retirement at Tool World in Arthur.

He was a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclist Association. Wilbur was a NASCAR, Kasey Kane and Dale Earnhardt fan and a member of the NASCAR foundation.

He was also a member of the USO and considered himself a conservative Republican.

Memorials are suggested to the USO.

