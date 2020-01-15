VG boys and girls basketball wrap; Devilettes win dance competition

Girls Basketball

VGH finishes third in Bismarck Henning Holiday tournament.

Beat B-H

In a battle of strong Blue Devils Quintets, VGH defeated the hosts 50-35 behind sixteen points from Samantha Campbell and Kyleigh Block. Aliya Holloman added nine points, six rebounds and three blocks, and Madie Burwell grabbed a team high eight rebounds. Defensively, VGH was led by Block, who pilfered four steals, and Jordyn Ray, who added three steals of her own.

Outlast Lady Minutemen

Aliya Holloman poured in twenty-two points to lead the Blue Devils to a 59-43 win over Lexington. Kyleigh Block chipped in seventeen and Samantha Campbell added sixteen for the Blue Devils. Jordyn Ray dished out six assists to help key the offense. Block and Madie Burwell each pulled down seven rebounds for the victors.

Fall to Benton Central

VGH proved to be no match for Benton Central, the state of Indiana’s topped ranked 3A team, falling 77-40. Kyleigh Block was the lone double figure scorer, netting fifteen points. Aliya Holloman added nine points and eight rebounds for VGH.

Cage Timberwolves

Aliya Holloman netted twenty-three points and Samantha Campbell added twelve as the Blue Devils swamped Cissna Park 65-13. Jordyn Ray dished out six assists to help lead the offense, and Campbell swiped seven steals to lead the defense.

Defuse Rockets

Kyleigh Block netted seventeen points and Aliya Holloman added thirteen as VGH avenged an earlier regular season defeat to Unity in the third-place game, winning 52-33. Madie Burwell hauled in fifteen rebounds to lead the way on the glass, and Jordyn Ray dished out seven assists to power the offense.

Boys Basketball

The VGH Boys basketball team finished fifth in their annual BSN tournament.

Herd Buffaloes

Jake Eversole tallied twenty-two points, five assists, four steals and five rebounds to lead VGH to a 73-37 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the tourney opener. Nick Coffin chipped in thirteen points and Logan Nohren added twelve for the Hawks.

Fall to Tribe

Eversole had seventeen points, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks fell to Judah Christian 70-59 in their second game of the tourney. Nohren added ten points and fifteen rebounds and Blake Smith had five assists and four steals for Villa Grove Heritage.

Out time Minutemen

Logan Nohren tallied twenty-one points and pulled down twelve rebounds to lead the Hawks to a 56-52 win over Lexington on December 27. Blake Smith and Nick Coffin added eight points each for VGH. Carson Howard had six points and six rebounds to help the cause.

Beaten by Storm

Blake Smith had twenty-two points and three assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks fell to Salt Fork 45-44 on December 27. Logan Nohren chipped in ten points and Carson Howard did yeoman’s work on the glass, hauling in ten rebounds.

Corral Silver Stallions

Jake Eversole had nineteen points and eight rebounds to lead VGH to a 56-53 win over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the tournament’s fifth place game on December 28. Logan Nohren added eighteen points and eight rebounds and Ierik Sorenson chipped in with eleven for the Hawks.

Non-tournament

Cage Cardinals

Logan Nohren poured in a career high thirty-two points, Isaac Mahoe added twelve and Ierik Sorenson helped out with eleven as VGH defeated Chrisman 67-45 on January 3.

IDTA dance

The Devilettes opened their 2020 campaign by winning their own dance Competition on January 4. The Junior Devilettes did likewise, winning the event. Both squads earned scores that will qualify them for the State finals in February, and junior Devilette Eva Piercy was awarded a rising star award.