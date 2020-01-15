Valentine J. “Felty” Kaufman, 86, of Arcola, IL passed away at 10:37 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Richard Gingerich residence, 439 E. CR 200 N., Arcola, IL. Bishop Reuben Kaufman will officiate. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery. Visitation was held anytime after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 and anytime after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Richard Gingerich Residence. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Valentine was born on August 1, 1933 in Lovington, IL. He was a son of Jeff G. and Rebecca (Miller) Kaufman. He married Martha E. Mast on August 12, 1976; she survives. He first married Clara J. Miller on May 10, 1956, she died on June 2, 1975.

Besides his wife Martha he is survived by eleven sons and two daughters; Jo Anna (Andrew Helmuth) deceased of Arthur, IL, Allen (Mary Otto) of Tuscola, IL, Ervin of Sarasota, FL, Edwin (Ella Gingerich) of Sarasota, FL, Joe (Debbie Smith) of Licking, MO, Steve (Esther Chupp) of Tuscola, IL, David (Martha Otto) of Arthur, IL, Vernon of Bradenton, FL, Lonnie (Maudene Schrock) of Arcola, IL, Kenneth (Irene Yoder) of West Union, OH, Leroy (Esther Stutzman) of Sullivan, IL, Andy (Elizabeth Diener) of Dale, IL and Rebecca (William Yoder of Brodhead, WI; 64 grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; one brother, Dan Kaufman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Clara, one son-in-law, Andrew Helmuth, one great-grandchild, four brothers and one sister.

Valentine was a member of the Older Amish Church.