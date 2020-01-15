Marcella “Nonnie” Bean, 100, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 12:57 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Marcella was born on June 19, 1919 in Pleasanton, KS, the daughter of Charles and Adella Notari Mendicki. She married William L. Bean on June 20, 1936 in Liberal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2001.

Survivors include her sons: William R. Bean, Richard L. (Paula) Bean and Lawrence R. (Colleen) Bean all of Tuscola, five granddaughters, eleven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson, two brothers, two sisters and two daughter-in-laws: Judy Bean and Suzy Bean.

Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Health Care Center Activity Fund.

Marcella was a homemaker and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed ballroom and square dancing. Marcella was an excellent Italian cook. She and her husband operated a snow cone business in Tuscola for several years.

