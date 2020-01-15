Dorothy J. Stirrett, 85, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 3:00 a.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home, Mattoon, IL

A Memorial Mass was held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL

Dorothy was born on September 13, 1934 in Tuscola, IL, the daughter of Leo B. and Ella K. Kleiss Hausmann. She married Robert A. Stirrett on September 23, 1954 in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on April 5, 1996.

Survivors include her daughter: Debbie (Tom) Ray of Tuscola, granddaughter: Kaci Jo (Rodney, Jr.) Gaynor of Champaign, great-grandchildren: Rylan and Kinsley, brothers: Jim Hausmann of Tuscola, Dave Hausmann of Wagner, OK, sisters: Mary Ring of Arcola, Pat O’Bryan of Tuscola and Donna Stall of Lago Vista, TX.

She was preceded by her parents, brothers: Bud, Robert and Frank Hausmann, sisters: Helen Chambers and Rosie Ashwill.

Dorothy formerly worked as a salesclerk for Carpenter’s Clothing Store and Four Season’s in Tuscola. She then worked as a teacher’s aide and lunchroom worker at East Prairie Junior High.

She was a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home.

Debbie would like to thank the staff of the Harmony Center and Odd Fellow Rebekah Home for the excellent care given to her mother during her stay.

