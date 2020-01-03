Ethel M. Schreiber, 86, of Villa Grove, IL died at 7:52 A.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Tri-City County Club in Villa Grove, IL . Ethel was born November 9, 1933 in Jamestown, ND. She married Jay Schreiber on October 28, 1960 in South Bend, IN. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Jill Schreiber of Urbana, IL and Jeanne Schreiber. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Jay Scott Schreiber; and two grandchildren, Brandon and Stephanie. Ethel was educated in Seattle, WA and graduated from Queen Anne High School as the torch recipient of the class, similar to valedictorian. She joined Red Cross upon graduation, assisting Korean War personnel. She then transferred to the San Francisco office and shortly thereafter became a scheduler for the San Francisco Examiner Newspaper; later becoming a sales and marketing individual for Crown Zellerback Corporation. She was also very active in the San Francisco’s Community Theater. One of her many accomplishments was writing the speech for the dedication of Muir Woods, and having access to entertainers and politicians when they came to town. Memorials may be made to the Camargo Township District Library, or donor’s choice.