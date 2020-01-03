Dixon delivers against Tri-County

By Lenny Sementi

Senior Ben Dixon erupted for a season-best fourteen points in a offensive shootout 71-58 in a non-conference victory over a good Tri-County squad Saturday, December 21 at historic Tuscola Gym. Coach Justin Bozarth’s boys in black wrapped up an undefeated pre-holiday season moving to 7-0 overall with the win.

Jalen Quinn led the way for the Warriors accounting for twenty points after the break scoring ten in each of the final two periods. He also was tops in the rebound department posting a double-double with twelve boards to his credit topping a stat line that also included five assists, two steals and two blocks. Grant Hardwick found his way to double-digits in the scoring column hitting a pair of threes en-route to eleven points while Jacob Kibler was a near miss donating nine points to the cause.

The Titans came out on the right side of the scoreboard after each of the first two buzzers in a back and forth affair knocking down five threes in the first sixteen minutes of action taking a 29-26 lead into the break. Hardwick fueled the Warrior offense early hitting threes on each side of Quinn buckets in the first frame and it was a team effort in the second as four separate players scored for Bozarth including a big basket late in the half by Donovan Chester.

Tri County separated themselves even more scoring the first six points of the third quarter to go up by nine 35-26 with three minutes gone in the third. Kibler stopped the bleeding with a put back then Quinn took a steal coast to coast and back to back threes by Cole Cunningham and Nick Williams put a quick ten points on the board giving Tuscola a lead they would never relinquish.

Dixon followed a few minutes later at the open of the final period with back-to-back threes of his own and Quinn attacked the hoop and also found his way to the charity stripe hitting six of six free throws down the stretch to keep the Warriors unblemished record intact.

Tuscola’s JV ran away with the preliminary game downing the Titans 51-27 behind a game-high eighteen points from Haven Hatfield. The big man was good on six of nine from the floor and was perfect at the line hitting six of six from the stripe while also leading the charge around the hoop grabbing seven rebounds. Jake Dyer was next up with nine points. Ben Tiezzi ended the night one back with eight points to his credit.