Bradford Patrick Bissey, 54, passed away in Denver, Colorado on October 31, 2019.

Brad was born in Tuscola, Illinois on December 6, 1964 to Ira Dale Bissey and Mary Louise (Hazel) Bissey. He attended Tuscola High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a B.A. in Communications.

Brad met his husband, Martin Hair, in Chicago. They initially lived in Denver, then Los Angeles then moved back to Denver where they married.

Travel was a constant in his life starting with family trips during his youth. He saw a great part of the United States and Canada—from Florida to Alaska, Virginia to California—before college. As an adult he and his husband traveled to England, France and Germany, enjoying the various cultures, foods and historical sights. Paris and London were particular favorites. He maintained strong interest and good memories of his hometown of Tuscola and shared them with others.

Highly creative, Brad formed his own small company and was a source of ideas for marketing and business. He was the webmaster for the Western Governors Association for a number of years and created eye-catching marketing campaigns for a variety of businesses.

Brad enjoyed gardening and was happy when plants in his garden flourished. He claimed his green thumb was passed on from his dad. Theater, film and music were lifelong interests.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his husband, Martin Hair of Denver, his sisters Patricia (Bissey) Greaves and Donna (Bissey) Ralph of Santa Fe, New Mexico, his brother Philip Randolph Bissey of Houston, Texas and his beloved dog Martha.