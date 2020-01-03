Betty Patton, 93, of Villa Grove died at 5:27 p.m. on December 22, 2019 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on January 3, 2019 at the Joines Funeral Home, 1375 N St Rt 130, Villa Grove, IL. Burial will follow at the Villa Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Mrs. Patton was born September 27, 1926 in St. Clairsville, OH to George and Ethel (Francis) Wright. She married Clarence Patton on August 13, 1947 in St. Clairsville, OH. Betty is survived by two sons, David (Sandy) Patton of Marion, IL and Dean (Kim) Patton of Rochester, NH; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, son, two brothers, two sisters, and two grandsons. Mrs. Patton was a lifelong member of the Villa Grove Walter Jones VFW Post 2876 Ladies Auxiliary. Memorials can be made to the Patton family.