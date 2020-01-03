Back in the Day 1-1-20

10 years ago

January 6, 2010

Big changes were planning to come to the Ironhorse Golf Course in hopes that the community would begin to utilize its services more often. Recently, manager Jerry Williams was happy to report a definitive plan of action set in place for the coming year. Some changes would include giving Williams the authority to make operations decisions which had not been the case in the past, price changes and hour changes.

With the recent snowfall in the area community members took advantage, creating some fun and festive snow-masterpieces. Zachary Hanners built himself a “friend” dubbed Freez-o, who sported a beach hat and Hawaiian lay, while the Rogers/Ovca yard featured a snowman pulling two other snowmen on a sled among multiple other snow figures.

A lengthy profile for Charles McGrew, a contender for the Republican nomination for sheriff running against Democratic candidate Bill Bailey in the November 2, 2010 general election was published. McGrew, age 62, is a resident of Arcola running for his third term as sheriff after having first been sworn in on December 1, 2004 then being re-elected to a four-year term in 2006. He spent two years in the US Army which included a yearlong tour of duty in Viet Nam. After being discharged from the military, McGrew was a corrections officer in Joliet for a year before joining Illinois State Police. In 1989 he was named supervisor for the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force. He later retired from ISP and became an evidence officer for the Central Illinois Drug Task Force. He was sworn in as sheriff of Douglas County in 2004 and remained in that capacity ever since.

20 years ago

January 4, 2000

The multimillion-dollar Y2K bug didn’t have the bite some feared. Locally, as worldwide, there were no reported glitches or problems associated with the rollover to the year 2000. Local police and emergency officials said New Year’s Eve was a relatively quiet night, with no reports of utility outages or interruptions, and normal computer functions at area businesses.

Chinatown Restaurant, located at 206 E Southline Road in Tuscola, opened to the public for business on January 3. The restaurant would be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

A line of vehicles cautiously advanced along a rain-swollen Route 36 viaduct. A steady, intense downpour Monday morning caused minor flooding at the viaduct on the west end of town.

Films playing (and soon to come) at the Twin Cinemas in Villa Grove included Stuart Little, Deuce Bigalow, Toy Story 2, and Sleepy Hallow.

30 years ago

January 2, 1990

The year ended on a sour note for Tuscola with the announcement of several store closings or reductions. Ceasing operations in Tuscola were C.W. & Company and Tracy Lynn Candies, while The Store was reducing its stock while assessing whether to remain open.

Twenty people braved the elements Monday morning to participate in the 4th annual Icicle Open at Kaskaskia Country Club. The winning team of Van Anderson, Shawna Smith, Dennis Wright, and Randy Hastings carded a 1-under-par 34.

The Tuscola Lady Warriors ended up with the consolation championship in the Filly Gold Tournament in Bethany. Tuscola met Maroa-Forsyth for the final game and won the contest 66-62.

40 years ago

January 2, 1980

The intersection of Route 36 and Niles Street was the scene of four accidents in the past week, according to the Tuscola Police Department. Fortunately for all concerned, no injuries were reported as a result of the crashes.

Candidates filing petitions for the March primary included Thomas VanVoorhis, Robert Matteson, Dennis Dietrich, and incumbent Ron Keith for coroner; incumbent Michael Carroll for state’s attorney; Warren Arthur, Henry Schultz, Milas Thomas, Trutha Hancock, and John Lyons for county board.

Kent Ragsdale, a 1967 TCHS graduate, would soon be assuming the duties as general counsel of the Missouri Public Service Commission. He would be responsible for directing the commission’s staff of attorneys in considering utility rate cases.

50 years ago

January 8, 1970

Members of the Waddington Funeral Home staff officially handed over title keys to the ambulance to Tuscola city staff on December 30.

The Tuscola school board voted recently to give teachers of the district a raise of approximately $800 per year, following negotiations with teacher representatives. Under the new schedule, base pay would start at $7,000 per year.

Koehnemann’s Furniture Store was now offering an interior decorating service and decorator discount store. In charge of that end of operations were Nala Pangburn, Marjorie Jones, and Nancy Harriss.

Margie Todd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Todd, and Darrell Price, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Snyder, were chosen the DAR-SAR Good Citizens for the Tuscola High School.