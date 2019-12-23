Villa Grove Heritage boys basketball sports wrap up

By Tony Hooker

Boys Basketball

Tumble to Hilltoppers

Jake Eversole and Logan Nohren each tallied 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks were outscored 19-7 in the second quarter and fell to Danville Schlarman 74-69 on December 5. Ierik Sorenson added 11 points and Blake Smith added 8 for VGH.

Cage Tigers

The Hawks got 22 points from Jake Eversole and Logan Nohren added 15 as VGH defeated Westville 66-30 on December 10. Blake Smith added 11 and Isaac Mahoe chipped in 9 for Villa Grove Heritage.

Tame Sullivan

Blake Smith had 12 points and Logan Nohren added 10 as VGH defeated Sullivan 36-34 on December 14.

Girls Basketball

Weather Storm

Kyleigh Block had 14 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 50-30 win over Salt Fork on December 7. Jordyn Ray and Samantha Campbell chipped in 10 each for VGH.

Tame Wolves

Aliya Holloman poured in 27 points as Villa Grove Heritage swamped Okaw Valley 55-34 on December 9. Kyleigh Block added 13 and Jordyn Ray chipped in 10 for the Blue Devils.

Joust Knights

Kyleigh Block drilled 3 three pointers and led all scorers with 25 points as VGH defeated Blue Ridge 62-30 on December 12. Samantha Campbell seconded her with 13 points