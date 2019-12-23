Helen Louise Ulrey Hurt, 91, most recently of Tuscola, Illinois, died on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Savoy, Illinois.

She was born September 10, 1928, in Shelbyville, Illinois, the daughter of Mary Purcell Ulrey and Wayne Ulrey. Helen married Gerald Hurt, her loving husband of over 69 years, on April 28, 1946, in Henderson, Kentucky. Gerald predeceased her on October 8, 2015. Her parents, three brothers and a sister also preceded her in death.

She is survived by two daughters: Carole Ann (John) Brandenburg of Atwood, Illinois; and Becky Sue (Bob) White of Bushnell, Illinois; and a son, Michael Allen (Jamsie) Hurt, formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois. She is survived by two sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Hurt) Kitchen of Arthur, Illinois; and Ruth Ann (Garner) Ulrey of Jonesboro, Arkansas; also, several nieces and nephews. Helen left behind twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved.

Gerald had a career of nearly seventy ryears in farm implement sales in Illinois, specifically in Casey, Bushnell and Tuscola, each where Helen was always a fastidious homemaker but also worked in various retail and professional businesses to help support her family.

Helen was an avid reader and loved to travel with family. She was generally ready to go even those few times when Gerald was not. A favorite trip was to Ireland where both she and Gerald kissed the Blarney Stone. She was a member of a Rebekah Assembly, the Order of the Eastern Star and a past president of the women’s auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 5762 of Casey.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home in Tuscola is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. A family memorial service and celebration of life will be held later in Casey.