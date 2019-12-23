East Prairie girls basketball wrap: Seventh and eighth grade regionals

By Kendra Hennis

Seventh Grade Regionals

The first game of the Seventh Grade Regionals was against Georgetown, where they defeated them 36 to 13. Coach Pugh said, “ We had a very good game first half. Our defensive pressure was too much for Georgetown and we scored a lot of transition baskets off of our defense. In the second half it was too good to get some of the players more court time.” Raeleigh Rusk and Taylor Gordon lead the Lady Hornets with eight points, Ava Boyer and Lia Patterson followed with six points, Allison Pettry contributed with four points, and Isabelle Sturts had two points.

The second game of Regionals was played against Salt Fork, where the Hornets won 26-24. Taylor Gordon lead the Hornets with eleven points, Raeleigh Rusk followed with eight points, Lia Patterson had six points, and Ava Boyer contributed with one point.

The final game of Regionals was against Crestwood, where the Hornets were defeated 29-18. Coach Pugh said, “We played a great first half. We were tied in the first quarter and down by two at the half. We played hard in the second half, but we got into some foul trouble and our shots didn’t fall. We lost by eleven but we were much closer than that in the fourth quarter. We had to foul and send them to the free throw line.” Ava Boyer lead the ladies with eight points, Taylor Gordon and Lia Patterson each had four points, and Raeleigh Rusk contributed two points.

On the final game and their season, Coach Pugh noted, “The seventh grade played a great game. They were focused and determined to win. The first time we played Crestwood we lost by over twenty. We were in the game to win and you could tell by the way we played. I am very proud of these girls. The team has shown great improvement through the season and they are a fun, aggressive group to coach.”

Eighth Grade Regionals

The first game of the Eighth Grade Regionals was against Arcola, where they lost 27 to 23. Sydney Moss lead the Lady Hornets with seven points, Zoey Thomason followed with six points, Emily Czerwonka contributed four points, and Addyson Ring, Marissa Boyer and Carlina Patterson each had two points. Coach Pugh said, “The eighth grade game got off to a slow start. We missed a lot of easy shots to begin the game and that seemed to follow us through the rest of the game. We game out after halftime and had a good third quarter, but we couldn’t hold on it in the last quarter. We did not play with the enthusiasm and energy that we usually play with. Arcola played one of their best games and we did not come out ready to play.”

On their season, Coach Pugh noted, “The eighth grade may have lost the first round of the Regional tournament, but they have become a very talented team. They have improved a lot since the beginning of the year. I think this team will be very successful in High School.”