Douglas E. Klay, 63, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL with Rev. Don Gerkin officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery, Arthur, IL

Visitation was held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Doug was born on May 7, 1956 in Paris, IL, the son of Edward J. and Charlotte R. Coartney Klay.

Survivors include his son: Phillip (Heather) Klay of Atwood, daughter: Julie (James) Taylor of Atwood, several grandchildren, sister: Debra (Doug) Foster of Edinburgh, IL and 2 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son: Brian Klay.

Doug formerly worked at Masterbrand Cabinet Factory, Arthur, IL. He enjoyed trains, building models and was a NASCAR fan.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.