Anna Lois Watson, 97, formerly of Arthur, IL passed away on December 2, 2019 at Briarcleffe Gardens in Johnston, RI.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Lake Fork Cemetery in Atwood, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lois was born on November 15, 1922 in Sullivan, IL. She was a daughter of John C. and Juda French. She married Max Summerlot in Terre Haute, IN. He passed away on February 2, 1980. She later married William “Jack” Watson on May 9, 1981 in Las Cruces, NM. He passed away on May 14, 2012.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Fay and her husband Brian of Plymouth, MA, son-in-law, Daryl Anderson of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren, Brooke Hawrysko and her husband Mark of St. Louis, MO,

Monica Azhar and her husband Syed of Franklin, MA, Bradley Fay and his wife Daniele of Westwood, MA, step-grandchildren, Shabbir Safdar and his wife Sara of San Francisco, CA, Zareena Koch and her husband Randy of Boyne City, MI and Sameena Kluck of Washington, DC, and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Max, husband Jack, one daughter, Linda Anderson, one sister, Marguerite French and one brother, Lee French.

Lois and Max lived in Tuscola, IL for 20 years before moving to New Mexico. While living in Tuscola Lois worked at Mitchell’s Department Store. After Max passed away and after marrying Jack, they moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas where they lived for 20 years before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, until they moved to Eberhardt Village in Arthur, Illinois in 2010. After Jack passed away, Lois moved with her daughter Debbie and her husband to Plymouth Massachusetts in 2017, and she lived in Briarcliffe Gardens Memory Care home in Johnston, Rhode Island for the last year of her life.

Lois was a member of the United Church of Atwood, IL. She loved to play card games and being with people.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Atwood, IL or Eberhardt Village, Arthur, IL.