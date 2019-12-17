Tammy Sue Uptmor, 56, of Villa Grove died at 5:15 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove. Tammy was born August 3, 1963 in Champaign to Neil and Ellenor (Naive) Fieldbinder. She married William Uptmor. She is survived by her husband, two sons, William Uptmor and Robert Uptmor of Villa Grove; two daughters, Ami Maestas of Villa Grove and Elizbeth Ashley of Newman; one brother, Neil Feildbinder of Washington, IN; one sister, Terri Tibbet of Lafayette, IN; thirteen grandchildren, and one great grand child. She was proceeded in death by her parents and one brother. Tammy was a manager at the Casey’s General Store in Villa

Grove for many years, and also enjoyed volunteering at the Living Hope Fellowship church in Villa Grove. Memorial can be made to an organization of the donors choice.