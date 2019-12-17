M. Sue York, 86, of Murphysboro, Illinois, passed away on December 3, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sue was born on June, 2, 1933 in Tuscola, Illinois. She graduated from Tuscola High School in 1951. She married Byron York on November 26, 1955. They celebrated their 64th anniversary this November. She attended Milliken University and received her teaching certificate and later attended Eastern Illinois University. She was a supportive and spiritual leader for Byron’s churches in Paris, Onarga, Lawrenceville, and many Interims in Southern Illinois.

She graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1976 with a BS in Social Work. She was a teacher, music instructor and social worker serving both youth and the elderly. While working for the Youth Services Bureau she developed an innovative program that addressed the needs of underprivileged youth. She had a passion for youth in need and changed the lives of so many youths who needed a loving guiding hand to get their lives on track. While serving the elderly, she worked for the Carbondale Senior Citizens Center and managed a home delivered meals program, helping those who needed nutritional meals. She loved traveling around Southern Illinois helping seniors with their many challenges in navigating the best ways to maintain their lives on a limited income. These were happy and very rewarding times for Sue. She thrived in supporting and providing comfort and guidance to her seniors.

Growing up on a farm, she enjoyed gardening and growing fresh vegetables. She began studying the piano from an early age and taught many others. She spent her life playing piano in church and also occasionally played the organ. She also enjoyed singing in the choir with her daughter and husband. She was a talented amateur painter and enjoyed making watercolor greeting cards.

Sue was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She lifted everyone up and made them stronger in every way. Her supportive, encouraging and challenging guidance has helped shape the entire family into who they are today.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and N. Marie (Redman) Coslet, her sister, Jean Mohr, her brother and sister-in-law, Clyde Edwin and Thelma Coslet, her half-sister, Ruth Eileen Little, and her step-mother, Winnie Coslet.

Survivors include her loving husband, Byron York; two daughters, Cynthia (Brian) York-Camden and Gail (Paul) Frangoulis, and one son, Paul (Dara) York; five Grandchildren, Mindy (John) Belcher, Rachel (Jerred) Crane, Sarah (Will) Sappington, Kelli Frangoulis and Jacob York; and two Great-Grandchildren, Wyatt Belcher and Daxton Belcher.

Visitation was held at 4:00p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 51 Crescent Drive, Murphysboro, Illinois with the funeral at 5:00pm. Burial followed at Tuscola Township Cemetery, 1000 E. Southline Road, Tuscola, Illinois on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church.

