Betty L Hancock, 79, of Villa Grove died at 9:45 p.m. Monday (Dec 2, 2019)

Graveside funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec 8, in the Villa Grove Cemetery. Pete Lake will officiate. Joines Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Mrs. Hancock was born Feb 13, 1940 in Kentucky, a daughter of Opal and Ray Strode. She married Thomas Hancock on Nov 15, 1959, in Villa Grove. Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Tanatip) Hancock of Seattle, WA, Scott (Treena) Hancock of Villa Grove, four daughters, Kathy Clarke of Amarillo, TX, Patti (Dennis) Riley of St. Elmo, IL, Barb (Jim) Sutton of Hugo, IL and Marsha (Matt) Moore of Urbana, IL, one brother, Jim Strode of Mattoon, IL and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Hancock was proceeded in death by her parents, a brother and her husband. Betty was hairdresser in Villa Grove, a member of the Villa Grove United Methodist Church and the Villa Grove Lions Club. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be made to Carle Hospice, Villa Grove United Methodist Church and Villa Grove Lions Club.