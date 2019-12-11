Villa Grove Heritage boys and girls basketball teams sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls basketball

Repel Raiders

Aliyah Holloman tallied twenty points and Samantha Campbell added eight as the Blue Devils defeated Iroquois West 59 -21 to on November 18 to open the 2019-2020 season. Maci Clodfelder and Kyleigh Block each chipped in six points in a well-rounded attack.

Cage Bunnies

Kyleigh Block drilled six three-pointers on her way to a twenty-six-point night as VGH defeated the host school 66-36 in the second game of the Falcon-Bunny Classic on November 19. Aliya Holloman splashed six of eight free throws to back her running mate with twenty-five, and Samantha Campbell added six.

Fall to Spartans

Aliya Holloman had twenty points and Kyleigh Block added seventeen but it wasn’t enough as SJO erased third quarter deficit and defeated VGH 46-43 on November 21.

Outsmart Sages

The Blue Devils bounced back to capture third place in the tournament, beating Monticello 56-48 on November 22 behind Holloman’s twenty-five points. Block chipped in twelve and Madison Burwell netted eight for VGH. Outfight Warriors

Aliya Holloman netted eighteen points, Kyleigh Block added thirteen and Samantha Campbell chipped in twelve as the Blue Devils defeated Tuscola 46-43 on November 26. The Devils outscored the Warriors 17-5 in the third quarter to erase a four-point half time deficit.

Boys Basketball

Weather Storm

Jake Eversole had thirteen points and Nick Coffin added twelve as the VGH Hawks defeated Sangamon Valley in the first game of the CGB Holiday tournament by a score of 50-20 on November 25. Blake Smith stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, three assists, five steals and five rebounds to help the cause. Logan Nohren pulled down a team-high six rebounds for the Hawks and Anthony Arbuckle added four steals to help the VGH defense.

Bury Hatchets

The Hawks, behind Logan Nohren’s eleven points, defeated Windsor Stewardson Strasburg 51-36 on Friday, November 29. Sam Reno, Blake Smith and Jake Eversole each tallied eight points in a well-rounded performance. Nohren led the team with 8 rebounds, and Smith handed out 5 assists in the win. VGH pilfered sixteen steals in the contest, with Matt Gulick, Smith, Eversole, Isaac Mahoe, Carson Howard and Nohren each swiping two.

Clawed by Panthers

In an ugly, rough and tumble affair, VGH dropped a 49-23 decision to LeRoy in their second game of the day on November 29. Isaac Mahoe tallied five points to lead VGH, while Logan Nohren hauled in eight rebounds.

Bust Broncos for third place

Jake Eversole poured in twenty-two points to lead VGH to a 59-44 win over the host CGB Broncos to earn third place in the tournament on November 30. Logan Nohren added twelve, Isaac Mahoe had eleven and Blake Smith had eight points, five assists and three steals to help the cause. Eversole was named to the all-tourney squad for his efforts.