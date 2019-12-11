Tuscola MOPS to host Family Night Out

By Kendra Hennis

On December 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tuscola MOPS will be presenting a night of comedy and magic with Family Night Out with the magic of Taylor Hughes. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Tuscola United Methodist Church. The MOPS are very excited for Taylor to come to Tuscola. Some members of the organization were able to see him at MOMCon, the leading conference dedicating to equipping and encouraging moms. Taylor’s show is family-friendly and is sure to amaze those of all ages. Taylor Hughes fell in love with the art of illusion when his parents bought him a magic kit for his seventh birthday. More than thirty years and 3,00 shows later, Taylor has become known for his signature style of Magic Storytelling. He is a favorite at Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle, highly sought after corporate presenter, and has been featured on numerous television shows including the CW’s Masters of Illusion. Taylor is married to his High School sweetheart Katie and they live in Southern California with their two daughters Madelyn and Kennedy. Ticket prices are $17 for adults and $12 for children three to twelve. There are a limed number of tickets available and they can be purchased by visiting tuscolafamilynightout.ticketleap.com. MOPS will use proceeds from this fundraiser to help families in the community.