Kathy Fair supported to build on speech therapy students’ progress

The Tuscola School district, Tuscola Rotary Club, and the Tuscola Community Foundation supported Kathy Fair to build on speech therapy students’ progress into this past summer. By working with students during the summer, some reach their goals earlier with less backsliding, and this potentially saves the school district from longer-term total cost of the service.

This program is offered free of charge for students with a variety of speech, language and communication needs. Benefits to student’s families include the opportunity for parents and caregivers to observe weekly sessions to learn how to help children at home, which can lead to more efficient progress. In addition, this program offers a local opportunity for students to access speech-language services from an experienced speech pathologist rather than driving to Champaign, Urbana, Mattoon or Charleston on a weekly basis.