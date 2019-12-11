East Prairie School seventh and eighth grade girls basketball wrap

By Kendra Hennis

Seventh Grade

On November 18, the Lady Hornets took on Sullivan, defeating them 26 to 18. On their win, Coach Pugh noted, “We had a really good quarter, starting the game off right. We also scored a lot off of our defense. We leveled out the rest of the game. Lia Patterson had a good game, and made a lot of lay-ups.” Ava Boyer lead the girls with nine points, followed by Lia Patterson with eight points. Taylor Gordon also attributed six points, Carly Ochs had two points, and Isabelle Sturts had one point.

The next day, they went up against Paris-Crestwood. Their momentum wasn’t enough, and they were defeated 40 to 16. Coach Pugh said, “We struggled against a very talented team. We did not get back defensively. I talked to the girls at halftime and told them they had to regroup and start the second half like the score is 0 to 0. They came back playing hard and we tied them in the third quarter 8 to 8.” Lia Patterson lead the Hornets with six points, Raeleigh Rusk contributed five points, Taylor Gordon had four points, and Ava Boyer had one point.

In the last game of the week, the Lady Hornets took on LSA. The Hornets defeated LSA, giving them a 7-0 Conference record, and making them Conference Champions. Taylor Gordon lead the Hornets with nine points, Ava Boyer contributed seven points, Adrina Simmons, Carly Ochs and Raeleigh Rusk each attributed four points, and Olivia Wallace and Lia Patterson each had two points.

Eighth Grade

In the next game on November 18, the Eighth grade girls also took on Sullivan, defeating them 45 to 27. On their win, Coach Pugh said, “We started out really strong against Sullivan. Sullivan made us adjust our offense, and I was proud of the girls for staying focused and aggressive. Zoey Thomason and Sydney Moss had good games.” Zoey Thomason lead the Hornets with seventeen points, Sydney Moss followed with sixteen points, Marissa Boyer contributed six points, Emily Czerwonka had four points, and Addyson Ring had two points.

On November 19, the girls took on Paris Crestwood, losing 22 to 28. Sydney Moss lead the girls with seven points, Marissa Boyer had five points, Emily Czerwonka and Zoey Thomason followed with four points, and Addyson Ring contributed two points. Coach Pugh said, “We were tied after the first quarter, but we didn’t have a good second quarter. We tied them in the third quarter and we were within two points of them later in the game. I thought that we played well offensively, but we could be more aggressive on the offensive end.”

The last game of the week was against LSA. The Hornets defeated LSA, also giving them a 7-0 Conference Record and making them Conference Champions. Coach Pugh said, “We had a really good game against LSA, with balanced scoring across the team.” Zoey Thomason lead the team with eleven points, Sydney Moss had eight points, Carlina Patterson and Marissa Boyer each had six points, Emily Czerwonka attributed four points, followed by Addyson Ring with three points, Catie Gibson with two points, and Lauren Woods with one point.