County Museum’s Photography Contest

By Kendra Hennis

On November 1, The Douglas County Museum began their fifth annual photography contest. The contest was open to all students and amateur adults. There were four different age categories for judging: elementary, junior high, high school, and amateur adult. Each contestant paid a five dollar fee and could submit up to six photos for judging. The categories were color, black and white, and local history. All photos had to be taken in Douglas County. There were roughly 140 photographs entered into the contest, the biggest year yet. People entered from Arthur, Arcola, Camargo, Champaign, Oakland, Philo, Tuscola, and Villa Grove.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday, November 23. Photos were judged anonymously by a panel of judges, including: Arcola School District Art Teacher Alex Lugo, Professional Photographer Whitney Heredia, and Artist/Tattoo Artist at Vintage Karma Tash Gardewine. The fourth judging position was left open in memory of Kent Stock, who previously judged the contest.

Winners of the 2019 Contest at the Elementary level included: Sutton Kerns (Tuscola), Jacob Miller (Champaign), Adrianna Peck (Arthur), and Lex Peck (Arthur). At the Junior High level: Alexandria Clark (Arthur), Elle Jones (Tuscola), Natalie Lane (Tuscola), Jacob Thomas (Philo), and Kate Thomas (Philo). In the High School category, winners included: Brooke Clark (Arthur), Shelbi Fleener (Tuscola), Tyler Lamin (Camargo), Sam Pickett (Tuscola), and Susie Pickett (Tuscola). Winners in the amateur adult category were Matthew Davis (Oakland), Daniele DeVore (Tuscola), Jessica Hays (Villa Grove), Pam Kutz (Arcola), Tricia Scott (Tuscola), Jackson Vandevender (Villa Grove), and Deb Young (Newman).

A big thank you to the sponsors for the contest. At the Silver Level: Tuscola Kiwanis, Tuscola Rotary, JBH, Inc. And for the Bronze Level winners: Dr. Robert & Priscilla Arrol, Vintage Karma, Newman Library and Camargo Township Library.