Wanda Lou Brown, 91, of Marion, IL died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

She was born October 16, 1928 in Franklin, IL to Harry and Lucille (Trambarger) Morrow. She married Paul E. Brown January 1, 1948 in Tuscola, IL. Wanda is survived by her husband, Paul. She was preceded in

death by her parents, and two brothers, Harry Jr. and Robert. A funeral service were held at 11:00 A.M. on November 8, 2019 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove, IL with Andy Sonneborn officiating. A visitation was held an hour prior and burial will be at the Hugo Cemetery. Memorial may be made to an organization of the donors choice.