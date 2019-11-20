Terry C. Kirk, 67, of Tuscola, IL passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Terry was born on July 31, 1952 in Urbana, IL. He was a son of Bonham and Harlene (Griffith) Kirk. He married Nancy (Hayden) Kirk on August 1, 1971. He is survived by his wife, two children, Jeri (Karl) Wisehart and Robert Kirk, three grandchildren, Cheyanne, Aidan, and Makala, and three brothers and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. No funeral services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to the Douglas County Animal Control.