Lydia Miller’s Lady Warriors volleyball team continues to impress

Lydia Miller has been the bench boss for Tuscola’s volleyball program for seven seasons now and the long-time leader of the black and gold’s ‘2019’ didn’t disappoint. The Lady Warriors put in a lot of work last summer and it showed as they ran out to 5-0 record before falling to a very good Unity team. Miller’s ladies posted a 17-13 record overall boasting wins over Tri County and Windsor two teams that advanced to the states round of sixteen. It was the second most wins while under her tutelage.

She leaned on her seniors and they responded. Karli Dean led all in the kills department delivering 199 of the Warriors 632 kills. She was also strong on defense and at the service line blocking twenty-seven balls at the net and pounding out twenty-five aces on the year making her an obvious unanimous first team All Central Illinois Conference choice. She also garnered the teams most valuable and offensive player of the year awards.

Classmate Maddie Green fed the outside hitter and led the team in assists notching 421 during the thirty-match schedule. She also led the way at the service line adding thirty-seven aces to her career stat sheet earning her the team’s service award. She was also strong on defense finding her way to 110 saves.

The defensive award went to another fourth year program player Kyra Moyer. Moyer led all and collected the teams defensive award securing 250 digs while also producing thirty aces. Grace Voyles was a big asset in the back row also rising to the occasion late in the season donating seventy-three saves and eighteen aces to the cause.

The Junior class gobbled up a bunch of court time and should keep the coach smiling as she prepares for next year. Jessie Martin was the second setter on the squad providing 123 assists on the year. Kendyl Ring took full advantage of the sets posting sixty-six kills while also patrolling the back row to the tune of 123 saves while Martin had seventy-seven of her own. Hope Dietrich landed in the middle with 100 digs to her credit and Reagan Wyrich chipped in as well with sicty digs. Marissa Russo was another from the class of 2021 totaling five blocks, seven aces, forty digs and forty-one kills

After Karli Dean it was a pair tall super Sophomores up front that made the Warriors offensive attack something special. Kate Dean was right on the heels of her elder sister firing home 184 kills and also blocked fourty-one shots for points helping her collect second team all CIC honors. Amelia Bosch was next in kills falling just short of the century mark. She was also called on defensively at the net and dominated at times down the stretch coming up with most of her twenty-six blocks and ten digs in the final third of the season. Classmate Maddie Stahler will look to impact the varsity a year from now her never say die attitude on the JV court secured her the Warrior Spirit Award.