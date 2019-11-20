Joyce A. Fancher, 70 of rural Sadorus, IL, passed away at 6:09 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Pastor Joe Carter officiating.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Joyce was born on November 11, 1949 in Cave City, KY, the daughter of Riley and Kathleen Warf Logsdon. She married Garry L. Fancher on January 6, 1968 in Urbana, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are her son: Darryl Fancher of Villa Grove and daughter: Deandra Deedrick of Villa Grove, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, brother: Bob Logsdon of Rantoul, sisters: Sharon Ipox of Mansfield and Barbara McLain of Urbana.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Catherine Eastman.

Joyce was a homemaker.

