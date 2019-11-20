Gwendolyn J. Pierce, 74, of Tuscola, IL passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. There will be no formal services.

Gwen was born December 16, 1944 in Tuscola, IL to Philip K. and Ruth (Perkins) Andrews. She married the love of her life, Marion J. Pierce on October 17, 1982 in Pierson Station, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Pierce, daughter, Susie Havener, and son, Scott (Kirsten) Day, all of Tuscola; step-son, David Pierce, step-daughter, Kim Pierce, step-son-in-law, Bob Geis; grandchildren, Phillip Havener, Griffin, Morgan and Mason Day and Alex, Caitlyn and Jack Geis; one brother, Frank (Margo) Andrews of Utah and one sister, Roxie (Spence) Castello, of North Carolina, along with nieces Lila, Paige, Jodi, Stacy and Lisa and special friends Julie and Darla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stillborn son Michael Day, son-in-law, Jeff Havener, step-daughter Michelle Pierce Geis and sister Cheryl Andrews.

Gwen spent most of her working life in the food service industry and worked as a waitress for many years including The Atwood Cafe, Liga’s Restaurant, Tuscola Moose Lodge and the Red Barn Buffet. She truly enjoyed serving people and was always taking care of others one way or another her entire adult life, both at work and in her personal life.

Gwen truly had a heart of gold.

Gwen enjoyed puzzles, both crossword and cardboard, and later in life she loved going to the riverboat with Julie and Darla. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she enjoyed attending their many school and athletic events over the years. She was an outstanding cook, an art she learned from her grandmother.

Memorials may be made to donors’ choice.

