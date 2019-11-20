Alice Laurabelle Osborne

Alice Laurabelle (Bradbury) Osborne, 79, of Villa Grove, IL passed away November 11, 2019 at her home.

Visitation was held form 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday November 15 at the United Methodist Church in Villa Grove. Funeral Services were held Saturday at 10:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Villa Grove with Pastor Sandi Hire officiating. Burial will be at the Villa Grove Centennial Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Joines Funeral Home.

Alice was born at home on a farm southeast of Robinson, Illinois to Bulan Carlton (B.C.) and Susie (Rich) Bradbury on March 10, 1940. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1957. She married Howard Wayne Osborne on August 9, 1959 at the Robinson Baptist Church. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1961 from the University of Illinois and later received her Master’s Degree in Reading Education from Eastern Illinois University. Alice taught along with her husband, Howard, at Villa Grove Schools for 33 years prior to retiring together in May 1994. During her teaching career at Villa Grove, Alice taught second grade, first grade, and fourth grade before ultimately teaching Jr. High reading in a classroom right next door to her husband, Howard. She also served as the Gifted Education Director for the Villa Grove School District. After retiring from VG Schools, she taught for 12 years at the Reading Group in Urbana. Throughout her teaching career and her retirement, she tutored children of Villa Grove in her home.

Alice was an active member of the Villa Grove United Methodist Church, Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK is an international organization for women educators), and Douglas County Retired Teachers. She loved gardening & canning, summer vacations, playing bridge, reading, sewing, watching Illini basketball and spending time with family. She and Howard were recently presented with United Methodist Women’s Mission Award.

Alice’s life was spent teaching. She was happiest when she was teaching her own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at home or teaching in a classroom at school or church.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Nanny (second mom after her mother passed), brother John (Jack) Bradbury, sister Margaret Patton, brothers in law Carol Walls, Joe Southard and Kenny Banning and two infant sisters. She is survived by her husband Howard, sons Brad (Linda) of Villa Grove, Jim of Villa Grove, Rich (Kim) of Katy, TX; grandchildren and great grandchildren Aubrey (Nathan), Ava & Graham Hudson of Villa Grove, Lucas Osborne of Pesotum, IL, Jacob Montgomery of Lafayette, LA, Garth (Lydia), Hazel Osborne, of Pesotum, Rachel (Torey), Savannah Colburn of Mendota, IL, Caleb Montgomery of Denver, CO, Andrew and Thomas Osborne of Katy, TX.

She is also survived by a brother George Bradbury of Fairfield, IL, sisters Lois Walls of Jacksonville, FL, Mary Southard of Crawfordsville, IN and Nancy Banning of Robinson, sister in law Julia (Jude) Bradbury of Robinson and one brother-in-law Charles Patton of Robinson. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her six grandsons.

Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church or the Alice Osborne Education Scholarship, which will be given to a Villa Grove senior going into Education.