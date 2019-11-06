Villa Grove sports wrap up: Cross Country finishes IHSA sectional meet

By Tony Hooker

Cross Country

Kyleigh Price finished her fine freshman cross country campaign by running a 26:09.05 at the IHSA class 1A Effingham St. Anthony sectional meet.

Volleyball

Rough up Riders

Reagan Cheely dished out thirteen assists, Madison Burwell hammered nine kills, Kyleigh Block had six kills and nine assists and Molly Mixell stepped up with four kills and three aces as the Blue Devils won their first match at the IHSA class 1A Cerro Gordo regional tournament on October 28.

Fall to Timberwolves

Madie Burwell and Molly Mixell each had four kills, and Reagan Cheely and Kyleigh Block each dished out four assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils fell to Okaw Valley 25-19, 25-19 on October 30.