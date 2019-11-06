Upcoming events at The Vault in Tuscola

With the fall season comes more than the usual “fall back” time change to the clocks at the Vault Art Gallery. The downtown Tuscola gallery is also now open on Mondays through the end of December.

And there are other tweaks to the schedule in the form of new art classes, live music and a special “Soup’s On!” event set for Saturday, Nov. 16.

“We have expanded our hours to be open on Mondays for the last four years to accommodate busy holiday shoppers,” said manager Kirby Pringle. “The holiday season is our busiest time of the year and we have several special events planned in addition to the expanded hours.”

With the addition of Mondays, the Vault is now open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Upcoming classes include a “Christmas Tree Painting Class” by Jan VonBokel set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sara Holmes’ “Forest Bathing Blends for Winter,” 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

VonBokel will teach students how to paint a festive Christmas tree using acrylic paints on canvas and the cost is $35 per person with a registration deadline of Nov. 13. There is a class limit of 10.

Holmes’ class, meanwhile, is $45 per person and she focus on the creation of oils and hydrosols inspired by the Japanese art of forest bathing or “Shinrin-Yoku.” There is a class limit of 10.

Marty Gibson, who runs Rock University in the upstairs section of the Vault and gives music lessons, is also hosting the monthly “Bluegrass Jam at the Vault,” which takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The event is open all acoustic musicians and the music ranges from bluegrass to gospel to country and more.

During the bluegrass jam, the Vault will also feature a free “Soup’s On!” food event with artists serving up a selection of homemade soup in the Library Lounge. Beverages will also be available.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/vaultartgallery, www.vaultartgallery.com or call 217-722-2187.