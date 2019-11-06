Phyllis J. Kleiss, 89, of Tuscola, IL, passed away surrounded by loved ones at 7:01 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Carriage Crossing, Arcola, IL

Services celebrating her life were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Phyllis was born on July 3, 1930 in Villa Grove, IL, the daughter of Gaines and Ethel Ingel Patterson. She married the love of her life, Paul W. Kleiss on August 23, 1948 in Villa Grove. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2016.

Surviving are her daughters: Pamela (Clark) Sprague of Tuscola and Kathleen (Gary) Campbell of Westfield, IN, 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, son-in-law: Todd Black of Tuscola, sisters: Barbara Thomas of Villa Grove and Ramona Mitsdarfer of Longview, special caregivers: Lori, Linda and Stephany.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter: Judy Black, son and daughter-in-law: Barry and Carolyn Kleiss.

Phyllis was a homemaker and worked at the Kleiss Country Market for over 20 years. She was a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. She loved spending winters in Florida and loved shopping with the girls.

Phyllis enjoyed her last days with friends and staff at Carriage Crossing in Arcola. She was known for her sense of humor and her giving spirit. She will be deeply missed.

Memorials are suggested to Harbor Light Hospice, Decatur, IL or Arcola Carriage Crossing Activity Fund.

