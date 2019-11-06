Brett Tyler Kellems, 33, of Villa Grove went to be with Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) surrounded by close family and friends.

He is the son of the late Albert L. Kellems and Tina L. Kellems of Villa Grove. Brett was born April 11, 1986, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Growing up, he loved playing baseball, video games, watching movies, playing guitar and listening to rock music. Brett was always the sarcastic life of the party. He was loved by all that knew and understood him. He is survived by his mother, Tina Kellems of Villa Grove; a brother and sister-in-law, Ty and Sarah Kellems of Fisher; nieces, Brooklynn, Alleigh and Grace; and a grandfather, Dean Hensen of rural Tuscola. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Kellems; grandmother, Daisy Kellems; and several other family members.

No funeral services are planned at this time in accordance with Brett’s final wishes. A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories or condolences may be offered online at www.illianacremation.com.