Raymond Roscoe Randell, known to all as Roscoe, returned home to be with his Savior on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was 89 years old. Born and raised on a farm in rural Tuscola, IL on March 11, 1930, Dr. Randell was a retired University of Illinois Professor of Extension Entomology, Roscoe left this world peacefully in Parker, CO.

Dr. Randell was married to the former Marjorie Doehring for more than 60 years. She passed in March 2017. He is survived by three children, Lorraine A. Kordik of Villa Park, IL, Steven L. Randell (Jenny) of Castle Pines, CO and Linda S. Dean (Val) of Franktown, CO, seven grandchildren – Daniel, Lindsay, Ashley, Caitlin, Matthew, Adeline and Magnolia, two great granddaughters, Katharine and Natalie, as well as countless family members, friends, former colleagues and acquaintances.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, November 04, 2019. There will be a short remembrance service at Grace Lutheran Church (313 S Prospect Avenue, Champaign, IL 61820) beginning at 2pm that day. From 4pm to 7pm, the family invites family, friends and all to Monical’s Pizza (102 W. Vine Street, Tolono, IL 61880) to share fellowship, laughter and memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Champaign.