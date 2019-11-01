Violet M. “Bessie” Benson, 98, of Tuscola, IL, peacefully passed away at 4:10 a.m., October 23, 2019 at the Tuscola Health Care Center.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Violet was born on March 17, 1921 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of David and Nell Henderson. She married Glenn D. Benson on July 27, 1957 in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2008.

Survivors include her children, Dawn (Doug) Scatterday of Tuscola, Boyd (Virginia) Henderson of Tuscola, grandchildren: Blake Stokes of Alexandria, LA, Paige (Kevin) Wagner of Chicago, Jamie, David and Angie Henderson, two great-grandchildren.

Special grandchildren include Lauren Carter of Urbana and Meredith Richardson of Leroy and their mother: Alice Vaughn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Violet attended a country school in rural Tuscola. She worked for Martin Nursing Home, Eisner’s and also worked many years as a licensed daycare provider, being the first licensed provider in Douglas County, which resulted in many affectionately referring to her as Mom or Grandma through the years. She was also a homemaker for many years.

Violet was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Tuscola where she had past served on various committees; Altar, LWML, Ladies Aid and Sunday School teacher.

She loved helping people, volunteering for many years collecting clothing and household items for a church in Decatur who then distributed items to those in need. Violet also volunteered with Douglas County Family Services providing clothing for many area families.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved flowers and gardening. Violet loved to cook and bake and was best known for her homemade noodles, pies, donuts and cinnamon rolls. She loved to quilt, crochet and make doilies.

She has been a resident of the Tuscola Healthcare Center for the past 8 years where she made many friends, was involved in many activities and received wonderful, loving care from the staff.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the Tuscola Health Care Center.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligosshraderfh.com.