Villa Grove Sports Wrap: Volleyball, Cross Country wins and losses

Volleyball

Fricassee Bunnies

Reagan Cheely stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, three aces and five assists as the Devils swept Fisher 25-15, 25-14 on October 21. Madison Burwell helped out with four kills and served up three aces.

Clawed by Hawks

VGHS fell in straight sets to Heritage 25-14, 25-18 on October 22. No stats were made available.

Remembered by

Titans

Madison Burwell had six kills and Reagan Cheely handed out ten assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils fell to Tri County 25-16, 25-22 on October 24. The Blue Devils will kick off their post season on October 28 at the IHSA 1A regional at Kansas with a match versus Arcola.

Boys Cross Country

Rowan Denmark-Collins finished in fifty-first place, running in 19:21:77, to lead VGH to a twelfth place team finish at the IHSA 1A regional meet at Tuscola. Daniel Olson’s 21:00:04 time earned him a sixty-second place finish, Caleb Wiessing ran sixty-seventh, in 21:21:04, Kylee Witte was seventy-second, running a 22:20.04 and Isaac Horein came in seventy-seventh, running a 24:55.24.

Girls Cross Country

Kylie Price finished in fortieth place with a time of 23:27.32 as the Blue Devils earned an eighth place finish at the class 1A Tuscola regional meet on October 26. Emma Buesing finished right behind her teammate in forty-first, running a 23:34.51. Allison Kneer finished in forty-fifth place with a time of 24:04.93, Madison Logan was forty-second with a time of 24:42.35, Kate Eisenmenger finished in fiftieth, running a 25:31.25 and Regan Blanton was fifty-second with a time of 26:56.81.