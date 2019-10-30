Tuscola High School Fall Showcase: so much more than a variety show

By Kendra Hennis

I had the pleasure of attending Tuscola Community High School Drama Club’s Fall Showcase over the weekend. The Fall Showcase was redesigned this year in order to show a variety of students and allow them to have a more flexible practice schedule with all of the events happening in the fall. In order to accommodate everyone best, following their auditions, Director Johanna Steffens chose the scenes and placed the students for the roles.

Scenes from the show included: the male and female versions of The Odd Couple, Grease, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The Importance of Being Earnest, Rumors, Steel Magnolias, a duet of Someone to Lava from the Pixar short film, Lava, and Newsies.

The final scene from Newsies of the Fall Showcase was extra special. TCHS Student Meadow Picazo attended musical theater camp this summer and brought back the number to revise and teach everyone to use in their production for the grand finale.

I look forward to the next TCHS Drama Club production, The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy, which will be preformed March 12-15.