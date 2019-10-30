East Prairie seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams wrap up

By Kendra Hennis

Seventh Grade

On Monday, Oct 21, the Lady Hornets defeated Monticello. Coach Beth Pugh said “the seventh grade’s aggressive defense forced Monticello into many turnovers. We were then able to transition those turnovers into points.” Taylor Gordon lead the girls with nine points, followed by Ava Boyer who scored six. Adrina Simmons, Raeleigh Rusk, and Lia Patterson all had two points as well.

The girls then hosted Pana on Tuesday, Oct 22. Taylor Gordon lead the team with ten points, Raeleigh Rusk scored eight points, Lia Patterson attributed five points, and Ava Boyer had two points. Their combined efforts lead to a 25-17 win against Pana. Coach Pugh said “Pana was very aggressive and quick. I was happy with the girls and the defense adjustments they made to slow them down. This was a good win for us.”

Eighth Grade

The eighth grade lady hornets also defeated Monticello 38-8 on Oct 21. Sydney Moss lead the girls with thirteen points, followed by Marissa Boyer with twelve points, Zoe Thomason scored five points and Emily Czerwonka and Catie Gibson each scored four points. On their victory, Coach Pugh said “the girls were aggressive on both ends of the court. Defensively, we took Monticello out of what they wanted to do and on the offensive end we were more aggressive to the basket.”

At their game on Tuesday against Pana on Oct 22, the girls were again victorious. Coach Pugh noted that, “we lost to Pana last year as a seventh grade team. This year, we played stronger and smarter. Our defense took Pana out of their offensive strengths. We were also aggressive to the basket.” Sydney Moss lead the 29-9 win with eleven points, Carlina Patterson had six points, and Marissa Boyer, Emily Czerwonka, and Zoe Thomason each scored four points.

The Hornets play next over the weekend as they host the JHOC Tournament.