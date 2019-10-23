Villa Grove Sports Wrap: Blue Devils volleyball team jousted by Knights

By Tony Hooker

Volleyball

Jousted by Knights

Madison Burwell slammed down 10 kills and Kyleigh Block dished out 10 assists and had 4 kills of her own, but it wasn’t enough, as Villa Grove fell to ALAH 21-25, 25-21, 20-25 on October 17. Jordyn Ray also had 4 kills for the Blue Devils.

Junior High Girls Cross Country

Evalice Callison finished in 139th place, and teammate Hayden Thomas ran to a 154 place finish at the IESA state cross country meet on October 19th.

Junior High Boys Cross Country

Lukas Shadwick earned a top 100 finish at the IESA state meet on October 19, as his time of 12:10 was good for 98th place. Teammate Kurt Zimmerman finished in 134 place while gaining valuable experience for future seasons.