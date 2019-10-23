Lady Warriors golf team ends year at Jacksonville Rout Sectional

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls golf team ended their year one stop short of the State Meet. The Lady Warriors ended their day in twelfth overall at Jacksonville Rout Sectional, one of the toughest sections in the state including numerous teams from larger schools including eventual winner Sacred Heart Griffin from Springfield.

Senior Laney Banta who won the Central Illinois Conference tournament two weeks ago and medaled at the Okaw Valley Regional led the way for coach Doug Bauer’s squad. She took sixty-first overall ending her day with a 106.

Freshman McKenna Fiscus was strong in the middle the course and was the Lady Warriors second scorer carding a 107, which was good enough to tie for sixty-second. Two more first year golfers rounded out scoring. Marley Good and Ella Boyer gained much needed experience playing against some of the best players in the state.