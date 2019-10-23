Janice Kay Hunter, 56, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 8:27 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Terri Haas officiating.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Janice was born on November 1, 1962 in Clearwater, FL, the daughter of Kenneth D. “Butch” and Patricia J. Blaudow Janusik.

Survivors include her daughter: Lylia Kay Janusik of Myrtle Beach, SC, her parents of Tuscola, and many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Kenneth “Kent” Janusik, Jr.

Janice worked as a commercial fisherman in Florida.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the family.

